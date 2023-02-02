Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rochester students return to class following devastation Victorian floods

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
February 3 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rochester school students are delighted to be back in the classroom after the 2022 floods and subsequent recovery forced youngsters to travel to Elmore and Bendigo to continue their schooling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.