Rochester school students are delighted to be back in the classroom after the 2022 floods and subsequent recovery forced youngsters to travel to Elmore and Bendigo to continue their schooling.
The students' return marks the first time Rochester Primary School, Rochester Secondary School and St Joseph's Primary School students had been able to re-enter their school gates since floodwaters inundated the town.
Classes were temporarily relocated to Bendigo Senior Secondary College, Catherine McAuley College and Elmore Primary School for students to finish the school year while repairs took place.
Students joined some other relocated youngsters from Echuca and Swan Hill who had also been displaced by floods.
Classrooms have also been fitted out with new furniture and equipment including teaching and learning materials with the full suite of subjects and programs returning for both primary and secondary students, including those studying VCE.
A spokesperson from Rochester Primary School said classes would take place in the relocatable buildings now situated on the oval.
They said the repair work to buildings affected by the floods was on track and progressing well, and the school community would be kept updated.
Staff have also attended training on trauma to assist any students who many need additional support following the return to the classroom.
Learning at St Joseph's Primary School has also resumed this week, while a kindergarten service located at Rochester Secondary College will start in early March.
Regional school bus services to Rochester have also resumed, with daily pick ups and drop offs for students residing at Elmore Village.
Work will continue at Rochester schools with $9 million invested for repairs. These will continue throughout the first term and are expected to be complete by mid-year.
Education minister Natalie Hutchins said it was great for students to be back in their home school.
"We know that children learn best when in a stable and familiar environment - which is why it's so important for students in Rochester to return to their school from the beginning of term one," she said.
"We're continuing to support Victorian schools that have been affected by the widespread flooding across Victoria and ensure that repairs and restoration works are completed as quickly as possible to give students the best spaces to learn."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
