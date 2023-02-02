Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Be.Bendigo backs federal government's new national cultural policy

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Regional Arts Fund is available for arts projects and development at rural and remote areas in Australia. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's chamber of commerce has welcomed the federal government's new national cultural policy, which it believes could have a positive effect on the region's economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.