Bendigo's chamber of commerce has welcomed the federal government's new national cultural policy, which it believes could have a positive effect on the region's economy.
Be.Bendigo chief executive officer Rob Herbert said the announcement included increased support for regional arts and culture through an increase to the Regional Arts Fund of $8.5 million.
"[That] provides the Bendigo region with even more opportunity to build on its already strong and growing cultural sector," he said.
The fund previously provided about $3.7 million per year for artists and communities in regional and remote areas.
The policy, known as 'Revive: a place for every story, a story for every place', is a $286 million "blueprint" for the arts in Australia for the next five years and was launched by Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke last week.
Mr Herbert said the policy placed a focus on the recognition of "place" and the importance of using the arts to highlight Bendigo's culture.
"We know there are many unique aspects to the life and culture of our city and region," he said.
"This policy and associated funding will provide more opportunities to highlight aspects of our history and heritage, to celebrate our creative community through development of new work, festivals and activities, and recognise the very important contribution that the Arts can make to health and wellbeing in a community."
In 2021, tourism accounted for $296 million of Greater Bendigo's annual economic output, about 1.7 per cent of the total.
Mr Herbert said he hoped a boost to the creative sector would help attract more visitors to the area, in turn helping local businesses.
"Additionally, all of these activities help to make Bendigo a great place to live and work, and in an era where we are competing with other regional cities for talent and skills, it makes even more economic sense to provide people with more reason to love where they live", he said.
Nationally, the policy is designed to make the arts accessible to everyone, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
"The arts cannot be left simply to those who can afford to do it," he said. "Doors must be opened so we can hear the great diversity of voices that have struggled to find an outlet."
Quotas on Australian content on streaming services are also set to be on the agenda as part of the cultural policy.
While the exact quota number is yet to be set, discussions will take place between the government and streamers before legislation locking in a target is introduced to parliament later this year.
"If you're watching free-to-air TV through your aerial, you've got Australian content guaranteed, but if you're watching it through the internet, there is zero guarantees," Mr Burke said.
"Those days have to come to an end."
As part of the policy, the government has set a deadline of July 1, 2024, for imposing content quotas on the streaming giants including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+.
- With Australian Associated Press
