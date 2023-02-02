Fresh water is on its way to the Campaspe River, as the waterway recovers from last year's devastating floods.
According to the North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA), environmental flows from the Eppalock dam will increase in the coming weeks.
It spells "business as usual" for the river and is good news for the animals and plants the river provides for, the North Central CMA said.
Last year, heavy rainfall and floods stressed native fish, platypus, and rakali population and altered the in-stream and riverbank vegetation needed for fauna to survive.
The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.
"Immediately following floods, we see vegetation uprooted, erosion, and a lot of silt movement," the North Central CMA's environmental flows project manager Darren White said.
"Floods also decimate platypus puggles (babies), so it's important we do what we can as soon as we can to return river flows to more normal levels for the adults.
"Water for the environment is something we can do immediately to help the river settle into a new life after the flood and re-establish revegetation for the animals that rely on a healthy river to survive and thrive."
About 50 megalitres of water has flowed from the Eppalock dam down the Campaspe River since it stopped spilling last year.
"The Campaspe River has seen good quality water in the sections of the river not influenced by the Murray, creating a safe haven for native fish," Mr White said.
"In the next couple of weeks, we'll up that flow to about 200 megalitres a day for three days for our summer fresh, then bring it back down to 50 megalitres a day."
Mr White said the fresh water would wet the bank, help stabilise them and promote further vegetation growth.
"It will also help the fish and platypus move safely up and down the river to find food and maintain water quality," he said.
Fresh water will flow three times through to May, with the flows authorised by the Victorian Environmental Water Holder in line with its Seasonal Watering Plan 2022-23.
The deliveries will be posted on North Central CMA's website.
The authority is also open for feedback from residents and landholders who have noticed damage to waterways, fences and revegetation areas. Damage can be reported at bit.ly/cmarepair or on 5448 7124.
