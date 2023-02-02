Bendigo Advertiser
North Central CMA begins flowing fresh water down Campaspe River

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 12:30pm
The Campaspe River is continuing to recover from last year's devastating floods. Picture supplied

Fresh water is on its way to the Campaspe River, as the waterway recovers from last year's devastating floods.

