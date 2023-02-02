After a COVID hiatus, the gates of Girton Grammar School have opened once again to host a beloved musical community group.
The Forever Young Rock Choir gives senior citizens from Bendigo and beyond an opportunity to unite in song every week in a fun and friendly environment.
Enthusiastic over-65s met at the school on February 2 to join in chorus for the first time in three years.
"Forever Young Rock Choir is a senior citizen's choir bringing new life and meaning to rock songs," director Laura Dusseljee said.
"When a 90-year-old sings 'I wanna be Sedated', 'Who Wants to Live Forever' or 'Knocking on Heaven's Door' the change in meaning to the song can be profound."
The choir was established in 2011 as part of Girton Grammar School's Community Service program.
Over the years, the group has performed with Normie Rowe, Wilbur Wilde, Kate Ceberano and Mark Seymour from Hunter's and Collectors among others.
"The choir is beautifully supported by Girton Grammar School's fine student musicians who love hanging out with their older friends," Mrs Dusseljee said.
"This collaboration culminates in a fabulous concert at the Ulumbarra Theatre, which is scheduled this year for Tuesday, September 5."
In the past, the choir has performed for thousands of people at this much-loved community event in Bendigo, which is the highlight of the year for all involved.
As well as the choir director, Girton Grammar School provides instrumental support for the choir, event management and publicity for the annual concert, the venue, and morning tea for weekly choir rehearsals.
"It's going to be a wonderful year of music-making," Mrs Dusseljee said. "I can feel it in my bones."
Forever Young is recruiting men and now has a waitlist for women, so if interested, contact Laura Dusseljee at Girton Grammar School on 03 5441 3114 for more information.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
