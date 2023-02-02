Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Girton Grammar School welcomes back Forever Young Rock Choir

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enthusiastic over-65s met at the school on February 2 to join in chorus for the first time in three years. Picture supplied

After a COVID hiatus, the gates of Girton Grammar School have opened once again to host a beloved musical community group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.