As Strathfieldsaye continues to grow in population, the fire brigade has outgrown its current station.
After years of advocacy funding to extend the station and build a new engine bay has been secured and the works green-lit to start in February.
Captain of the Strathfieldsaye Fire Brigade Matt McCarthy said the project has been in the making for five years and made possible by a Fosterville Gold Mine grant and community fundraising.
"The community have contributed significantly to this extension," he said. "We get a lot of support from our community through donations and also Fosterville.
"(Fosterville) were the ones who came to us and said, 'what do you need?' They didn't have any rules or regulations, they just sat down and said, 'what do you guys really need?'."
The gold mine contributed more than $100,000 from its bushfire readiness grant program in the wake of the 2019/20 bushfire season.
The brigade put in $80,000, which was funded by the community through various events over the past few years.
Mr McCarthy said since the project was first funded in 2020, costs had risen considerably, however the Country Fire Authority (CFA) had "filled that gap".
The brigade captain said it had been a long-term goal for the station to extend as Strathfieldsaye had grown significantly.
At the 2021 census, 6850 were living in the suburb, an increase of more than 1400 people since 2016.
"The fire brigade started as more or less a rural brigade and we've had to build our skills and build our equipment and appliances up to meet the need of a growing community," he said.
Mr McCarthy said a new engine bay could mean bigger and better firefighting equipment for the brigade.
"Our vehicles are tankers, so they're rural firefighting vehicles, but we make them work for us," he said. "But we really do need a specialist urban pumper to fight structure fires, building fires and house fires."
A new pumper would have to be delivered by the CFA.
While other fire brigades have struggled to retain numbers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers at Strathfieldsaye remain strong.
"We've had recruits continuing to come through the door, we actually got about four who have just turned up recently wanting to join," Mr McCarthy said.
"Our numbers are quite good. We're not huge, but we've got comfortable numbers to cover what we need to."
