Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mount Alexander Shire community comes together for joint Australia Day and Survival Day 2023 event

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wakka Wakka elder Uncle Paul Chapman with Dja Dja Wurrung elder Uncle Rick Nelson at Mount Alexander Shire's Australia Day - Survival Day event. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

The Mount Alexander Shire is leading the way with inclusivity and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with its fourth Australia Day-Survival Day event, a central Victorian MP says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.