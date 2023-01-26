The Mount Alexander Shire is leading the way with inclusivity and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with its fourth Australia Day-Survival Day event, a central Victorian MP says.
From 10am to 2pm at Castlemaine's Victory Park on Thursday, the event included a Welcome to Country, citizenship ceremony, presentation of local awards and a concert programmed by Dja Dja Wurrung elder, Uncle Rick Nelson.
The joint event was first held in 2018, under the leadership of Dja Dja Wurrung elders, when the shire's council decided to formally recognise the impact the day can have on the First Nations community.
Shire mayor Rosie Annear said while there could be "lots of divisiveness and differing opinions" the council wanted to be as inclusive as possible.
"Through the Indigenous communities openness to collaboration and forgiveness and working together, we are able to have this one event that is not divisive," she said.
The event was attended by Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards and federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters.
In her speech, Ms Chesters said the shire was leading the way for the rest of the country to follow, something Cr Annear said she was very proud of.
"What I really enjoy is that it's not Australia Day and then Survival Day," she said. "There are beautiful elements of culture woven through the Australia Day ceremony."
Ms Annear, who was elected mayor in November last year after three years on council, encouraged more municipalities to recognise Aboriginal people on January 26.
"It doesn't have to be a fight, it doesn't have to be divisive, we can be together," she said.
"It takes a bit of bravery though, I don't know what it was like in 2018, but it would've been a brave step to do something like this.
"For other councils, forge those relationships with the Indigenous community, be led by what they want and be brave."
Elder Rick Nelson said the relationship between local Aboriginal leaders, the council and the community was strong and supportive, and recognised through the annual event.
"We in Castlemaine believe that we've got to work together; we strive hard for reconciliation," he said.
"We have round table meetings with the shire four times a year and work out how we can support each other."
In the official ceremony, new citizens were welcomed onto Country and given a blessing by Mr Nelson.
"We get really positive feedback from the new citizens," he said.
"If you look at history, it means that you work together with the Aboriginal community, you share a meal with the Aboriginal community and you get safe passage in that community or as you pass through."
He said the shire was also leading the way when it came to education of children and adults about Aboriginal history and culture.
"It means a lot for community organisations to ask us to be part of their activity because we are about teaching people and children particularly (as) they're our future leaders," he said.
"A lot of people are searching for knowledge about Aboriginal history and culture, so if I can help do that a bit, I'm doing my job."
The Survival Day concert included performances from Indigenous rock pioneer Bart Willoughby, Selwyn and Tjimba Possum Burns, the Nalderun Women Dancers, D'Arcy Spiller, The Rattlers and Jason Kerr with Young Jason.
