Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Housing and training lacking in Bendigo, federal employment committee finds

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 27 2023 - 10:49am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman walks past a staff wanted sign in Lyttleton Terrace, Bendigo.

The lack of affordable housing and a shortage of suitably trained applicants are feeding into staff shortages faced by Bendigo employers, a federal parliamentary committee has concluded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.