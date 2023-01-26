The lack of affordable housing and a shortage of suitably trained applicants are feeding into staff shortages faced by Bendigo employers, a federal parliamentary committee has concluded.
The Select Committee on Workforce Australia Employment, which has been holding hearings for an inquiry into Australia's employment services system, had "a terrific set of discussions" in Bendigo last week, chairman Julian Hill said.
"The labour market in Bendigo is red hot and there's an enormous shortage of skilled workers that employers are screaming out for," Mr Hill told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"Yet at the same time there's significant competition for the small number of entry level jobs that are available for lower skilled workers."
The evidence highlighted the importance of young people undertaking training to secure good, well paid jobs, with even fewer openings for people without qualifications expected in future, he said.
"It also reinforces the flaws in the current system, which too often force long-term unemployed people to keep on applying for jobs that they're not suitable for rather than allowing them to take the time to retrain," he said.
Mr Hill said it was also clear the cost of housing was a serious barrier to employment for unemployed people with limited financial resources.
While Bendigo was "a terrific success story" which had been made "even more attractive" during the COVID-19 pandemic due to flexible work arrangements, that had put more pressure on accommodation.
The residential vacancy rate in Greater Bendigo has been hovering at around a quarter of a percent for three or four years, according to DCK real estate agency director Matt Bowles.
"To put that in perspective, for every 400 properties we look after we've got one that is vacant," he said.
This is an Australia-wide problem.
Overall, the committee, established by Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke in August last year, looks set to recommend a significant shake-up in the employment skills area.
"Twenty years in from when the Liberals privatised the entire system we're having a fundamental re-examination of what's working and what needs to change," Mr Hill said, adding nothing was "off the table".
"We've got this fully privatised system with dozens of providers - big multi-national, for-profit providers and not-for-profit providers - all competing for this work.
"And 20 years on, people are raising increasing concerns about the design of the system, which are evident when you have a look at the problem we see in Bendigo.
"Many voices are saying that government needs to get back in the game in some way in supporting people in some way and stewarding the system."
The committee has had a particular focus on the ParentsNext program, which requires people on parenting payments to attend compulsory appointments and activities or face harsh penalties.
The program has been slammed by social welfare advocates and some job agencies as punitive and stress-inducing while others have argued it breaks the cycle of disadvantage.
According to the 2021 census, 95.8 per cent of the labour force in Greater Bendigo was employed.
That compared with a figure of 95.9 per cent employed and 4.1 per cent unemployed around regional Victoria.
The committee met with previously unemployed people, staff from CVGT Employment, the Brotherhood of St Laurence and the Department of Employment's regional office in Bendigo.
