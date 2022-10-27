A centre where patients can access all rehab services all in one place is set be completed in the coming months.
Works are progressing on Bendigo Health's Clinical Services Campus, formerly referred to as the Day Rehabilitation Centre, with staff hoping the first specialty could move in soon.
Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner said some issues had caused the build to be slightly behind schedule.
"Like any other big construction job, it takes just one product to not be available and you're set back," he said.
"The whole supply chain has been under pressure, which has been a bit of a challenge, but we're excited to see it progressing."
The new site includes a new hydrotherapy pool and brings outpatient rehabilitation, allied health, dental, mental health, renal dialysis, breast screening and diabetes education services under the one roof.
Bendigo Health's ageing tower buildings at the Anne Caudle centre will be demolished, and the area converted to open green space as part of the project.
Existing services will be relocated to the newly refurbished Phillips and Hyett blocks located at the Lucan Street campus.
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said this new centre would provide the care all in once place she wished she had for her husband earlier this year.
"My husband had back surgery and while the services were great, they weren't all in the one spot," she said.
"What this will give us is a beautiful health precinct to go along with our beautiful new hospital right across the road.
"This will provide the services people need from their clinical care at the hospital.
"The footprint of the hospital is a campus, and that's exactly what we want to see."
Ms Edwards said the demolition and open spaces would hopefully be completed in time for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"It will incorporate a new space right across the road from the bowling club and near Ulumbarra Theatre where a lot of activity will take place," she said.
"It will be great for sporting participants or people that just want to have a quiet time away."
Mr Faulkner said the health service was "extremely grateful" for the $59.5 million support from the state government.
"It's allowed us to refurbish what was the old hospital and converting it into our new clinical services campus," he said.
"This gives us the chance to bring together services that have been dispersed across not only this campus, but also elsewhere in Bendigo.
"For example, the breast screen is located down at St John of God and will be the first service to move in hopefully late next month at this stage."
The building will be commissioned progressively and the construction by ADCO is set to fully completed sometime in 2023.
Ms Edwards said this project had created 180 jobs.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
