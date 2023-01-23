Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo TAFE writing student Maddox Quinn shortlisted for Newcastle prize

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talented Bendigo TAFE writing student Maddox Quinn has been shortlisted for a prestigious Newcastle microlit prize. Picture supplied

A local student's writing has been shortlisted among the country's best work for an upcoming festival in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.