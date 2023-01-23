A local student's writing has been shortlisted among the country's best work for an upcoming festival in NSW.
Bendigo TAFE writing student Maddox Quinn has been shortlisted for the 2023 Newcastle Writers Festival (NWF) Joanne Burns Microlit Award.
READ MORE:
Their work will be published in the forthcoming anthology, Play which will feature micro-fiction or prose poems up to 200 words from fellow nominees.
The competition judge Cassandra Atherton said the array of talent on display in the entries was thrilling.
"We received a huge number of wonderfully inventive pieces of micro-lit, that cast new light on childhood, game-playing, play-writing and, often most impressively, on literary form and uses of language," she said.
"The juxtaposition of the quotidian with the extraordinary was a feature of some of the best writing.
"It was thrilling to read so many accomplished pieces of micro-lit and see it flourish in Australia."
Open to entries from across Australia, the award invited writers to submit micro-fiction or prose poems in line with the theme "play" with Maddox's submission I Called Your Name making the cut.
Being shortlisted for a national award is a step in the right direction for part-time student Maddox who was recognised alongside nearly 40 other finalists.
READ MORE:
"It's very exciting and certainly encouraging," Maddox said.
"I toyed with a few ideas before a sentence appeared from somewhere in my mind, and I built the story around that.
"I also tend to subvert themes, so submitting my story was a risk that paid off in the end."
Currently completing the Certificate IV in Professional Writing and Editing, Maddox said the course had bolstered their confidence as a writer.
"I've always written stories, including a novel in my teens," they said.
"However, I've always been hesitant to share my work.
"The course gave me the confidence to show my stories and made me realise that people want to read them.
"I also loved meeting like-minded people, people who love words and language just as much as I do, as well as the cross-pollination of ideas and getting to know others who think differently and create differently."
Maddox said it had been inspiring and affirming to be surrounded by supportive staff and fellow students at Bendigo TAFE.
READ MORE:
Bendigo TAFE teacher Honeytree Thomas said professional writing and editing courses at the TAFE prepared students for a competitive industry and congratulated Maddox on being shortlisted among talented writers across Australia.
The course cohort only recently celebrated the release of their 2022 anthology Painted Words after a massive effort during COVID-19 restrictions.
"Our students learn the craft of writing and editing and tap into the rich history of literature and mythology to enhance their creative practice and storytelling skills," Ms Thomas said.
"They also gain confidence and insight by offering constructive feedback to their peers in writing workshops.
"This combination of creativity, critical analysis, and community helps to prepare our students for the highly competitive publishing world."
Ms Thomas said course staff and students were thrilled to hear about Maddox's shortlisting alongside some fine Australian writers.
Maddox hopes to complete the course at the end of the year and to then pursue work in the industry.
Co-hosted by NWF and specialist micro-literature publisher, Spineless Wonders, the 2023 NWF/Joanne Burns Microlit Award offers cash prizes and publication.
Winners will be announced in early 2023, with Maddox's story to be published in the Play anthology due for release in April.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.