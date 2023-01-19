Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Paper crisis reverberating through supply chains, Bendigo warned

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 19 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This ream of paper is among products Opal creates at its Maryvale Mill. Picture by Jenny Denton.

DWINDLING supplies of Australian paper are likely to drive up costs in a matter of months thanks to a stop on timber harvesting at key Victorian sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.