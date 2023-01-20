The Dai Gum San precinct is the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rabbit from 7pm tomorrow night.
The Bendigo Chinese Association's Lunar New Year celebration will feature cultural performances all night, including from the BCA Lion and Plum Blossom Dance teams.
The Hong Kong Kung Fu Club will perform, as well as the Mugi Rahayu Gamelan Javanese dance group.
The highlight will be the flying helium dragon Fei Loong, which measures at 30 metres long, and the brightest and shiniest dragon of the bunch, Gwong Loong.
Traditional food will be available for purchase and there'll be a barbecue provided by the Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst.
There'll also be a performance from the Indian Association of Bendigo.
"In Bendigo, people have a great affinity with the Chinese culture and Chinese community in Bendigo, so hopefully they'll be really well supported," he said.
"We'd like to see at least a thousand people here, it could be many more."
Mr Lougoon said the BCA's celebration marks Lunar New Year Eve, with tradition running for 15 days from January 22.
"It's best known for the reunion of family and friends; Lunar New Year is known as the biggest mass migration of people yearly, right across Southeast Asia and many other places where the Chinese diaspora has it has evolved, including here in Bendigo," he said.
"It's wonderful, great time for gathering renewing with family and friends and renewing old acquaintances and looking forward to a positive and prosperous year ahead."
