Bendigo Chinese Association to lead Lunar New Year celebrations

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 11:28am
President of Bendigo Chinese Association, Doug Lougoon, Ji the lion, assistant secretary Ashlee Lougoon, and CEO of Golden Dragon Museum Hugo Leschen. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Dai Gum San precinct is the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rabbit from 7pm tomorrow night.

