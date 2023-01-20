Healthcare workers from across regional Victoria are taking a stand for their communities.
All 24 registered Victorian independent rural, regional and metropolitan community health services, including Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS), have united to call on the state government to put community health first.
The Community Health First campaign, launched on Friday, calls on key decision makers to recognise the critical role of Victoria's community health services in addressing the overwhelming demand facing the healthcare system.
Time and time again, services have partnered with the government to support Victorian communities in times of crisis - whether that be the pandemic, bushfires or floods - and the health system crisis we are currently facing should be no different. We are the experts when it comes to ensuring Victorians get the care they need, when and where they need it.
BCHS chief executive Gerard Jose says the organisation has enjoyed working closely with the state government over the last few years of the pandemic, but while government seeks solutions to alleviate the current health system crisis, they hold the answers within its services.
"Victoria's community health services ensure world-class healthcare is accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach people in our communities," he said.
"Creating conditions that improve access to primary health care must involve improving community wellbeing and self-determination.
"Unfortunately, health outcomes are affected by factors like socioeconomic status and job security, but these disparities have been particularly evident in the COVID era.
"Those living with racism, poverty, mental health, insecure work, domestic and household violence, and homelessness have been amongst those damaged by the pandemic."
Mr Jose said strong connections to local communities built across 50 years of operation and the ability to reach those who need world-class healthcare the most make BCHS a pivotal component in addressing the sustained pressure being felt by our health system.
"By taking services into their space we are building opportunities to further social engagement and connections," he said.
"The positive outcomes and experiences we have observed extend beyond a response to COVID and tell us much more about how we truly engage people in services and in building up an understanding of their care needs.
"Thriving communities rely on social justice and the commitment to work together and build cohesion."
Against this backdrop, the Community Health First campaign is asking government decision makers to respect the central role registered independent community health services play in the wider Victorian health system and prevent further avoidable presentations in our overstretched emergency departments by implementing the following measures:
All 24 registered independent community health services from across Victoria look forward to working in partnership with the state government to strengthen local primary healthcare services, address health issues before they worsen, and keep all Victorians safe and healthy in their communities.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
