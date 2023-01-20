GOLF: Roberts earns berth in Australian team to play at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific

BELVOIR Park Golf Club young gun Jazy Roberts is one of six players selected as part of the Australian team for the upcoming Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific tournament.
The WAAP will be held at the Singapore Island Golf Club from March 9-12, with the winner of the 72-hole stroke play event to earn exemptions into three major championships - the AIG Women's Open, Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship.
The winner will also be invited to the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Korean LPGA's Hanna Financial Group Championship.
For 17-year-old Roberts - who has a World Amateur Golf ranking of 168 - it will be her first taste of international competition.
Roberts joins Justice Bosion, Caitlin Pierce, Sarah Hammet, Keeley Marx and Abbie Teasdale in the Australian team.
"The opportunities available to the six players chosen to represent Australia on the Asia-Pacific stage are simply incredible and we cannot wait to see them test themselves amongst a strong field," Golf Australia's general manager high performance Brad James said on Friday.
"The squad is youthful with Justice and Keeley only recently emerging from the junior ranks, Sarah and Jazy are still juniors themselves and Caitlin and Abbie are only 20. That's very exciting because they bring a fresh energy and they're hungry to learn, improve and perform.
"The six of them all made impressive strides in 2022 and having the chance to represent their country with exemptions into major championships on the line will be a brilliant step in their development."
Roberts' selection in the Australian team comes in the same week in which she won the girls title at the Tasmanian Junior Amateur played at the Riverside Golf Club on the outskirts of Launceston.
Roberts was the only female to shoot under-par as she finished -1 to win by two shots from Sophia Perkins.
