Some of Bendigo's best budding writers have battled a pandemic and a crazy climate to put together their 2022 anthology.
Despite a difficult start to the year, Bendigo TAFE's Diploma of Professional Writing and Editing students have delivered Painted Words 2022, number seventeen in an unbroken series that started in 2005.
Over that impressive history, the course participants have published more than 1.8 million words authored by close to four hundred emerging central-Victorian writers.
Course coordinator Honeytree Thomas said the course meant students had a "lot on their plate" but said everyone had done incredibly well to get through.
The most recent collection contains 140,000 words across 440 pages, with flash fiction and non-fiction, short stories, poetry, non-fiction, mythical re-imaginings and novel extracts by 20 writers.
The students also planned the book launch last Thursday where loved ones and teachers came together to celebrate a huge amount of writing and editing work.
Official guest Tegan Gigante officially launched the book and as a course alumna and respected poet and publisher, she was well aware of the "mammoth effort" involved.
"I feel like I've come full circle as it's just about exactly 10 years since I graduated from the program and it's not an overestimation to say that everything that I've done since has been informed by that course," Ms Gigante said.
Ms Gigante spoke glowingly of the collection of work, that promises something for all tastes.
"The writing (in Painted Words 2022) is diverse, covering many genres and styles and most importantly, to my mind, are highly imaginative," she said.
"We are treated to mythic reimaginings drawing on such classic stories as Samson and Delilah and ancient characters like the goddess Athena and the stories are given new life with some very unique twists.
"The book closes with novel extracts hinting at the skill of these writers to cover the kind of scope this book, even at a hefty 400 pages, couldn't possibly contain in its entirety."
Ms Gigante said part of the value of the course was to unlearn the devaluing of creativity in society, and said the course gives writers the opportunity to put in time and effort that affirms the "vital necessity of art and imagination".
TAFE teacher and book and cover designer Peter Wiseman said the students all came to the course for various reasons.
"Deep down they wanted to be published writers, poets, journalists and novellists," he said.
He said hundreds of course alumni had gone on to complete bachelor degrees, with some going on to complete masters and, for four students, their doctorates.
The book features authors Julie Moran, Wilbur Hayes-Selfe, Amanda Fraser, Meg Irwin, I Reed, Sheree Matheson, Michael Seipolt, Tim Clarke, Brandon Kelly, Zech Elliott, Maddox Quinn and Tenzin Castleman.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
