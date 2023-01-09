Victoria Police is reminding the public to take care on the roads as 10 people have already tragically died this year on the state's roads.
The lives lost figure includes a 40-year-old Bendigo man who died on Friday in a Derrinal head-on collision near Heathcote.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Dale Simm said the lives lost tally was one up on this time last year and it did not reflect all the people affected by a death on the road or a serious accident.
"When it's someone's family and that person is never going to be around again, it really affects a lot of people," Acting Senior Sergeant Simm said.
"Then when someone's not killed, but they are seriously injured, no one sees that as much although you might be impacted for the rest of your life depending on what's happened or you might have a brain injury.
"Or it might be something you can't see but you think about it forever."
Acting Senior Sergeant Simm said the public are encouraged to remember to stay safe on the roads and be aware of their surrounds including intersections.
"It's your usual fatal five - speed, fatigue, drink-driving, phones and (not wearing) seatbelts," he said.
"There have been a number (of incidents) over in other areas where people didn't have their seatbelts on.
"And if they had have been wearing them it would have saved their life or they would not have even had serious injuries."
He also urged people to take care on flood-damaged roads and to take particular care on long journeys.
"Make sure they're taking their breaks and to look after their loved ones and always just to watch that other vehicles," Acting Senior Sergeant Simm said.
"Even if someone has come up to a give way, a stop sign or traffic control signal, have a bit of a look even if you've got right of way because it may be someone coming through that hasn't got right of way and they're not going to stop."
The public are also reminded to slow down to 40 km/h when they pass emergency vehicles with their lights flashing, particularly with the fire season starting.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
