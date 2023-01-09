Bendigo Advertiser
Police urge caution as 10 lives lost on Victorian roads

By Lucy Williams
Updated January 9 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 5:30pm
Bendigo Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Dale Simm. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Victoria Police is reminding the public to take care on the roads as 10 people have already tragically died this year on the state's roads.

