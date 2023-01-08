Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian man successful in County Court common law case

January 8 2023 - 11:00am
Court allows man to seek damages for the impact his wife's accident had on him

A Central Victorian man was granted permission by a County Court judge late last year to seek damages, following an accident that badly injured his wife, on the basis that it severely impacted him mentally and rendered him unable to work.

