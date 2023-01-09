Fire breaks out near Bridgewater airfield

UPDATE 3.30PM: Firefighters say they have extinguished the fire.
It comes on a day that is keeping CFA crews elsewhere busy.
Separate fires have broken out in Marong and it is unclear whether any are linked.
3PM: A GRASSFIRE is burning just south of Bridgewater but has just been brought under control.
Multiple CFA crews are on scene and others have been paged to the blaze that has broken out near the town's airfield on Fantasy Road.
It is not yet clear whether the airfield's landing strips are under threat.
The CFA is warning people in the area there is no current threat to the public.
But firefighters say people should stay alert in case conditions change and keep off roads in the area, lest they inadvertently hinder emergency vehicles racing to the scene.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
