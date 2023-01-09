Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Fire breaks out near Bridgewater airfield

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture is a file photo.

UPDATE 3.30PM: Firefighters say they have extinguished the fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.