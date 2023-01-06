UPDATE, 10.20am:
Distraction behind the wheel may have played a role in a head-on collision that killed a 40-year-old Bendigo man, police said.
Bendigo highway patrol Acting Sergeant Dale Andrews said the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on McIvor Road in Derrinal around 8am on Friday morning.
He said one of the vehicles has travelled onto the incorrect side of the road and collided head on with the other vehicle.
As a result one of the drivers has died at the scene.
"We believe distraction may have played a part in the cause of the collision, we're not sure of speed or any other factors," Acting Sergeant Andrews said.
One witness provided a statement to police and the investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE, 10am: Leading senior constable Dale Petri confirmed one fatality as a result of a head-on collision in Derrinal along the Mcivor Highway around 8am on Friday morning.
The other driver was taken to hospital as a result of the major accident near Heathcote.
A major crash has occurred on Friday morning in Derrinal near Heathcote with emergency services still responding to the scene.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one patient, believed to be in his 50s, has been taken to Bendigo Base Hospital following the incident around 8am along the Mcivor Highway near the intersection with Mia-Mia Derrinal Road.
A VicRoads spokesperson said there was no indiciation of how long the Mcivor Highway would be closed.
East and west bound traffic is being diverted at Derrinal-Crosbie Road.
North and westbound traffic is being diverted at the Northern Highway.
The scene is under control of Victoria Police. Motorists should avoid the area.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
