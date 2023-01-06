With the mercury set to rise in Bendigo this week, Sustainability Victoria has released tips on how to cool your home efficiently.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the low to mid-30 degree Celsius range, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast.
While many people turn to fans, evaporative coolers and air conditioners to beat the heat, Sustainability Victoria's Matt Genever said homeowners can reduce energy consumption and by focusing on five areas: insulation, window design, orientation and coverings, draught proofing, ventilation, and landscaping.
Installing insulation in ceilings, walls and under suspended timber floors can seal out warm air, while external shading especially for large west, east and north-facing windows is the best way to reduce heat entry.
Draught proofing includes sealing gaps and cracks and can minimise the amount of hot air entering your home on summer days.
Ventilation involves opening doors and windows when the temperature drops in the evenings or during a cool change to flush out warm air.
Carefully planned landscaping can also provide summer shading and act as a buffer against wind.
"These passive cooling techniques can keep your home comfortable and minimise the need for fans and air conditioning," Mr Genever said.
"But if you do need to switch on the air conditioning remember to set it between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, every degree lower will increase running costs by around 10 per cent."
Mr Genever said there are several other ways to use air conditioners efficiently.
Keeping windows and doors closed and closing doors to rooms that don't require cooling can improve air conditioner effectiveness.
People can also use timers or programmable thermostats to turn your system on before arriving home.
It's also important to keep air filters clean and have your air conditioner regularly services.
"By cooling your home efficiently, you can keep the summer heat out, make your home cheaper to run and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Mr Genever said.
