A tragic incident in Salisbury West back in January 2022 rocked the small community to its core, following the loss of Bella Canfield.
Remembered for her "incredibly bubbly" personality and "enormous smile", anyone that knew Bella would never forget the young woman taken too soon.
Nearly one year on, family members and a group of close friends have developed a commemorative walk to honour Bella's life and raise funds for a local charity close to the teen's heart.
Bella's loving mother Linda remembers how her daughter had a true love for animals and the hugest heart for helping anyone in need.
"After losing Bell, we decided we have to do something in her honour and follow her passion and what she loved; and that was her love for animals, and selflessly helping people," Mrs Canfield said.
"So, we set about finding a fundraising activity, that encompassed both her passions, and here we are.
"Walk-For-Bell is aiming to raise $35,000 for a local organisation, Righteous Pups, to cover the cost of raising and training a specialist puppy, now named 'Bella Rose', who will live with, help, and enrich the life of a fortunate young owner.
"Just to know there will be a little Bella Rose, assisting someone in their life, just means so much to all of us."
Righteous Pups Australia Inc train dogs for assistance, facility and therapy roles which empower people to live with greater independence, social inclusion, and quality of life, through the active support and participation of people within the local community.
Bella's proud father Leigh says the family are encouraged and feel very supported by the sheer numbers of registrations and donations received for the event scheduled for a few weeks, and says it speaks volumes about the person his daughter was.
"Whilst it is a difficult time to reflect on the passing of Bell, we are very grateful to know there is still so much support and love for her, with already over two hundred and fifty registered walkers for the event," he said.
"Also, we are receiving more and more online donations and silent auction items, to help reach our fundraising goal."
There is still plenty of time for people to register for the walk...or they may choose to make a donation if they can't attend, or simply wish to support the fundraising efforts by giving a little for a good cause
"Every dollar helps, as a special person will soon be very happy having a supportive furry friend by their side."
'Walk-For-Bell' will be held on Saturday, January 21 at Bridgewater-on-Loddon.
The 2.5 kilometre walk commences at the Bridgewater Cemetery, gathering at 4.30pm for a 5pm start, and finishes at the Bridgewater Hotel.
Event organiser details, registration and donations can be found at walkforbell.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
