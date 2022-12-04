Bendigo Advertiser
Heathcote Winegrowers Association launch two sustainability programs

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 10:30am
Vineyards in Heathcote are taking part in two programs aimed to promote and increase sustainability. File picture

Two programs designed to improve sustainability in the region's vineyards and wineries have been launched for use by members of the Heathcote Winegrowers Association.

