Two programs designed to improve sustainability in the region's vineyards and wineries have been launched for use by members of the Heathcote Winegrowers Association.
The first, 'Sustainable Winegrowing Australia - Heathcote Regional Program', will see the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) work alongside 20 wine producers across six months to assess their "their environmental, economic and social sustainability".
The first of a group of sessions was held on Friday, December 2 by AWRI.
MORE NEWS: Giving a gift to kids in need this Christmas
Heathcote Wine Association vice president and winemaker at Vinea Marson Madeleine Marson said it was exciting to see different grape growers coming together to share their experiences when it comes to sustainability.
"The Sustainable Winegrowing Australia program will allow us to work together to strengthen our individual and collective efforts to not only protect and improve the health of our vineyards and soils, but also to gain greater knowledge of where and how our footprint can be improved in our supply chains and use of resources," she said.
"We look forward to sharing our findings with our community, customers, and wine industry more broadly."
The Sustainable Winegrowing Australia program is funded by Business Victoria's Business Chambers and Trader Groups program.
The second initiative is the 'Turning Green Waste into Wine' viticultural program.
Viticulture is the cultivation and harvesting of grapes for use in winemaking.
The program is designed to see an increase in composting through the use of shared compost spreading equipment, which could also make the process cheaper for medium sized vineyards.
A trial will take place at six Heathcote vineyards to "build confidence in compost use on vineyards" before being rolled out to HWA's total membership with a bulk pricing model.
MORE NEWS:
The program is funded by Sustainability Victoria's Circular Economy Markets Fund: Organics.
HWA viticulture lead and owner/viticulturalist at Humis Vineyard Hugh Jones said he was excited to see winegrowers involved in initiatives which encourage sustainable land use practice and promote conservation and restoration of native biodiversity to the Heathcote Wine Region.
Along with Sustainability Victoria, HWA is also working with commercial organisations Cornella Local Area Plan Implementation Committee (CLAPIC), Landcare, Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority and compost provider Biomix.
Mr Jones said he saw great value in future collaborations with all organisations.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.