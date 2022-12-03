Eaglehawk's town centre will transform into a block party next week to encourage people to see what the Borough has on offer at Christmas.
The Borough Block Party will be the major Christmas event in Eaglehawk this December with the annual Carols event yet to return.
Eaglehawk Festivals committee member Albert 'Skip' Skipper he hoped the new event would become a regular part of the Borough's calendar.
Read more:
"It's great for local businesses," he said. "A lot of people don't know what Eagelhawk has to offer or know much about lot about it so we want to open it up to people from over the bridge and the broader community.
"There are a lot of underrated things in this great community. We have one of best gardens in Bendigo, great sports facilities, a proud community and want people to check out the small businesses and do some late night shopping."
The event will also host two entertainment hotspots - one at the town hall and another at Catford Park - with musicians, carolers and dancers to perform.
"There is going to be music everywhere. We are working with the Bendigo Blues and Roots to to make that happen," Mr Skipper said."The Eaglehawk Brass Band are performing and there will be roaming choirs and buskers.
"Market stalls will be set up at the primary school and there will be Christmas window competition.
"The library will also have Santa visiting and he may appear up at Eaglehawk Primary as well so there is something for for everyone.
"We are getting a great response on social media from people who want to be involved and people that are coming along."
Mr Skipper said time ran out for the new committee to organise the carols this year but said they would return in 2023.
"The carols will definitely be happening next year," he said. "(The Block Party) is not replacing the carols, they'll be back.
"It was more of a time factor. There's a largely new committee now with some older members but it's going through change.
"The Block Party is the first step to getting things going with the committee still being a bit green."
The Borough Block Party is on in the Eaglehawk Shopping Centre on Friday, December 9, between 5pm and 10pm.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.