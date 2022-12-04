A Bendigo woman is still in a critical condition following a collision in the state's east on Thursday evening.
A police spokeswoman confirmed the crash between a car and truck near Chiltern had lead to two drivers being taken to hospital.
"It is understood they collided on the Hume Freeway at about 6pm," Leading Senior Constable Jody Clayton said.
"The truck has hit the rear of the car forcing both vehicles off road.
"The 31-year-old driver of the car, from Golden Square, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The 55-year-old driver of the truck, from Harkness, was assessed at the scene, and he is assisting police with their enquires."
Paramedics said the female car driver, who was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, had upper body injuries.
A hospital spokesperson confirmed on Sunday morning the woman was still in a critical condition.
The Department of Transport said the Hume Freeway was closed Melbourne-bound between Beechworth-Chiltern Road, Chiltern and Rutherglen-Springhurst Road, Springhurst.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Leading Senior Constable Clayton said witnesses were being sought.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
