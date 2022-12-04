Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Golden Square woman left with life-threatening injuries following Hume Freeway crash

Mark Jesser
Alex Gretgrix
Janet Howie
By Mark Jesser, Alex Gretgrix, and Janet Howie
· Updated December 4 2022 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bendigo woman is still in a critical condition following a collision in the state's east on Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.