High five for undefeated Bendigo Spirit

Five games, five wins.
The Bendigo Spirit are the only unbeaten team in the Women's National Basketball League after two impressive road wins over the weekend.
It's the first time the Spirit have won five games in a row since the club's second WNBL championship-winning season in 2013-14.
They backed up on Sunday evening to dispose of the Sydney Uni Flames for the second time this season.
The Spirit trailed Sydney by six points at half-time, but they showed why they're a genuine title contender with a brutal second-half.
The Spirit outscored the home side 24-9 in the third quarter and 19-12 in the final term, with the bulk of Sydney's last quarter points coming in junk time.
The 77-60 victory was the Spirit's fourth double-digit win of the season.
Spirit star Anneli Maley, who had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds, said a half-time burst from coach Kennedy Kereama sparked her side into action .
"He wanted us to lift our intensity. We weren't playing our brand of basketball,'' Maley said.
"We're capable of so much more and we were kind of coasting... he wanted us to play harder and I think we responded."
Kelsey Griffin was brilliant at both ends of the court.
The power forward had 18 points, six boards and two steals.
Alicia Froling rounded out a great road double with 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
The Spirit's next game is next Saturday against Adelaide in Mildura.
