A Bendigo woman has been appointed as La Trobe University's Pro Vice-Chancellor (Regional) and will begin in the role in January 2023.
In the role, Associate Professor Melanie Bish will provide leadership to the heads of campus in Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura, and Albury Wodonga and work closely with the senior leadership team to ensure continued growth for the university overall.
A/Prof Bish was previously the department head of rural nursing and midwifery, an associate professor in nursing and, during the pandemic in 2020, served as acting head of La Trobe's Bendigo campus.
She is now deputy dean of the La Trobe Rural Health School - the largest rural health school in Australia - and has worked as a registered nurse in various clinical and managerial appointments in rural, regional, and metropolitan healthcare organisations in Victoria.
A/Prof Bish said she was thrilled to be appointed to the position to work with regional communities.
"As we enter a time of great change in regional communities, I'm excited to be stepping into a role that has a real impact on the university and its many communities," she said.
"My approach will be to, as I have always done, value local intelligence and work hand-in-hand with communities to help strengthen them and improve outcomes, both through research and education.
"I will be working to ensure La Trobe remains an employer of choice, partner of choice and destination of choice for local and international students in the regions."
In A/Prof Bish's role, she will be responsible for the strategy and performance of La Trobe's regional activity and for the management of the key relationships in those communities.
La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar congratulated A/Prof Bish on her appointment, speaking to the value of regional centres on the university.
"Regional communities are critical to our success as a university," he said.
"Whether we are engaging regional students in higher education, conducting research in partnership with rural communities, or building regional workforce, they are deeply embedded in our organisation.
"With Mel's rich experience in health and higher education, and strong track record of improving community outcomes, she is well placed to develop new partnerships, attract more regional students to study at university, and build upon the significant work we have done to support regional Victoria and beyond."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
