Drivers and riders braved the warm weather on Sunday morning, all in the name of giving kids the best Christmas possible.
A convoy of show cars, truck and motorbikes made their way from Ravenswood to Maiden Gully for the 9th annual Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch.
What started as a love for vintage cars has led to almost a decade of donating toys to the families of Greater Bendigo for Melanie Tatt and her team of organisers.
"It breaks my heart to know there are so many kids out there not getting toys for Christmas," she said.
"There are a lot of central Victorian families that won't be able to provide for their children, and we want to do our part to help that."
Drivers and riders are asked to bring along a toy or gift that will then be donated to the Salvation Army to pass onto families.
Despite the heat, Ms Tatt said a large crowd had come out for this year's event.
"We've had such a great turn out," she said.
"After COVID and the recent floods, we hoped people would be extra happy to donate.
OTHER STORES:
"We've had so many toys we've had to get a second table to have them all on."
Once they arrived at Pratty's Patch, participants were able to enjoy a show and shine while listening to live music from the Black Aces musicians Alex McMillian and Tyler Kinder.
There was plenty for the kids too, with fairy floss and popcorn, face painting and a special visit from Santa who arrived on the Maiden Gully CFA fire truck.
Ms Tatt said the event couldn't be made possible if it weren't for Advanced Engine Dynamics Bendigo.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.