Gifts galore for children in need this Christmas thanks to Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 3:30pm
Organiser Melanie Tatt with children donating presents at the 9th annual Toy Dash to Pratty's Patch on Sunday. Picture by Noni Hyett

Drivers and riders braved the warm weather on Sunday morning, all in the name of giving kids the best Christmas possible.

