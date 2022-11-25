Bendigo Advertiser
End of extended outdoor dining in Bendigo nears as licenses expire

Updated December 1 2022 - 2:23pm, first published November 25 2022 - 12:30pm
Georgia Rainey serves Cameron Wright at Wine Bank on View. The venue has 100 seats before counting its temporary carpark marquee. Picture by Darren Howe

Liquor licenses for venues with extended outdoor seating are set to expire on December 15, forcing hospitality venues to consider if they want to keep the temporary measures in place.

