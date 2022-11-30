If you thought spring across central Victoria was colder and wetter than normal, you're right.
Bureau of Meteorology data for the three months of spring shows Bendigo has endured its wettest spring since official records began at the Bureau's Bendigo airport automatic weather station.
The city received 239.6mm of rain during October, a month that also included the wettest October day recorded when 65.6mm fell on October 13 as flash flooding impacted the region ahead of record riverine flooding on the Campaspe River.
Spring saw 385mm fall across the season, compared to the long-term average of 145.2mm.
The mean monthly maximum temperature also failed to exceed the long-term average in any month during spring.
November saw a mean maximum temperature of 21.1 degrees compared to 24.7 degrees as the long-term mean.
Bendigo can also normally expect to experience just over seven days of warm weather where the maximum temperature exceeds 30 degrees during spring.
This year, the mercury failed to reach the 30 degree mark at all during the spring months.
This weekend should see the temperature soar past the 30 degree mark, with a maximum of up to 31 degrees on Saturday, and 34 degrees forecast for Sunday, followed by 32 on Monday and 31 on Tuesday.
There's next to no rain predicted in the seven-day outlook period.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.