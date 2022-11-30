More than 100 students will share the stage as Lockwood Primary presents a whole-school production for the first time.
Every on of the school's 116 students has a role to play in their production of Wizard of Oz, which opens at the JB Osbourne Theatre in Kangaroo Flat on Thursday night.
Principal Carmen Huszar said the school initially hoped to present their school-wide production last year.
Read more:
"It's the first time in a very long history that we're actually doing a whole-school production where all of the grades are involved," she said. "Unfortunately due to COVID we couldn't do it but we wanted to give all of our kids an opportunity.
"They don't have to be the biggest and the brightest and the best, they just get in and have a go and do their best. It really gives them that real opportunity to shine. I'm just so proud of them and it's wonderful for our school."
Ms Huszar said music teacher-turned-director Erin Malone had been the driving force behind the show.
"Erin's done an amazing job. She has worked tirelessly. There's just been a buzz around the school," Ms Huszar said. "There's a sense of community and everyone coming together, students have opportunities to shine in areas that they necessarily wouldn't have.
"I think coming off the back of years where we haven't been able to do things, this is the year people have been able to get back together and do a few more things.
"We're not like the bigger schools where you've got a group of people, but every single staff member has just jumped in. Everyone works together."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.