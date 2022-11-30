A 63-year-old Kurting man was found in possession of a large amount of gun powder as well as various amounts of ammunitions such a rifle bullets and shotgun shells. He was charged with possessing explosive substance without lawful excuse and possess ammunition without a licence. He will face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on 20 April, 2023.

A 32-year-old Strathfieldsaye man was found in possession of a prohibited weapon and issued a penalty notice.

A 49-year-old North Bendigo man, believed to be a chapter president, was found in possession of a prohibited weapon and issued a penalty notice.

A 52-year-old Lockwood man - nothing was located in this search.

A 32-year-old Narre Warren man, believed to be a sergeant at arms, was found to be in possession of small amounts of cocaine and cannabis and is expected to be charged on summons.

A 38-year-old Lower Plenty man was found in possession of two firearms magazines and a quantity of 'magic mushrooms'. Police also located a hydroponic cannabis set up. He has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possess drug of dependence, fail to surrender firearm related item on service of FPO and possess prohibited weapon.