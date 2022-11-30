POLICE have issued a number of Firearm Prohibition Orders (FPOs) to members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang after a series of early morning raids across Bendigo and regional Victoria in an operation to disrupt and deter illicit firearms use.
Seven searches were conducted on Wednesday morning at addresses including Strathfieldsaye, North Bendigo, Lockwood and Kurting, as well as in Narre Warren, Lower Plenty, and Drysdale.
The operation involved police from the Echo and VIPER Taskforces, Gang Crime Squad and Southern Metro Region Crime Team, Casey Crime Investigation Unit, AFP National Anti-Gang Squad and Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit.
Six FPOs were issued to individuals who are known members of the Rebels OMCG, with a further FPO compliance search also being conducted.
Senior Sergeant Ash Ryan from Echo Taskforce said outlaw motorcycle gangs remain a significant national problem, not just in bigger cities but also in regional towns like Bendigo.
"FPOs are not issued only based on a person's criminal history with firearms - they are being issued to those people we know have a significant history of serious violent crime or who are linked to serious and organised crime groups.
"By actively working to reduce the number of illicit firearms in the community, we will reduce the amount of serious crimes those weapons enable."
Firearm Prohibition Orders give police specific powers to proactively respond to, disrupt and prevent firearm-related crime in Victoria and keep the community safe.
Once issued, an FPO remains in effect for 10 years for adults and five years for children between 14 and 17 years of age.
During that time, the individual is prohibited from acquiring, possessing, carrying or using any firearm related item such as ammunition.
Charges relating to FPOs include up to 10 years imprisonment for acquiring, possessing, carrying or using a firearm or firearm related item.
Since they were introduced in May 2018, Victoria Police has issued over 1700 FPOs across the state.
Anyone with information about illicit firearm activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
