Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang members targeted in police raids across central Victoria

Updated November 30 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE have issued a number of Firearm Prohibition Orders (FPOs) to members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang after a series of early morning raids across Bendigo and regional Victoria in an operation to disrupt and deter illicit firearms use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.