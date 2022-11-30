Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lockwood artist Paul Fletcher to reveal patty pan secrets

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:10pm, first published December 1 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A piece Mr Fletcher found during a recent search of State Library Victoria's collections. Picture is supplied.

A LOCKWOOD artist will delve into a huge collection of patty pans and emerge with a very different sense of our relationship with food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.