Volunteers are working tirelessly to help rebuild fences and local infrastructure damaged in the recent floods.
In Bridgewater, a camp of BlazeAid volunteers was set up in late October as a central point to assist farmers in the region.
Newbridge farmer Tony Holland said his retaining fence completely collapsed in the flooding from the nearby Loddon River.
"Over two metres of water came through and flattened the steel post plain wire fence, ripping some concrete restrainer posts out," he said.
"We're just so appreciative of what BlazeAid are doing with their work. They come and stand the fence up and make it stock-proof again so we continue farming. We're so thankful and grateful for them."
Bridgewater BlazeAid camp co-ordinator Graeme Allen said there had been about 20 volunteers regularly donating their time, however they "could do with a few more".
Mr Allen said he was keen to hear from more farmers who could do with some extra help restoring their properties.
"We've got 45 properties registered for help and we're likely to get some more once people know we're here," he said.
BlazeAid was established by two Kilmore farmers in the wake of the Black Saturday bushfires in 2009, with thousands of volunteers fixing damaged fences.
Now, volunteers come from far and wide to assist following natural disasters across the country, including the 2011 floods in Bridgewater.
In Newbridge, Garry Horrocks from Canberra leads the team.
"We've only been operating for about 10 days now, it's come one come all," he said. "A lot of us have volunteered before during fires or other floods and come out and lend a hand."
BlazeAid provides all the safety equipment, insurance and meals for volunteers. The Bridgewater camp is based at the recreation reserve.
"From one camp you can only go out so far," Mr Horrocks said. "We'll be opening more camps; we need more volunteers to help more people."
And for Lancefield volunteer Florence Meyer, the satisfaction of helping those in need drives her to continue to offer her service
"It's just so rewarding, to see the fences up and the look on farmers' faces when they say they can put the stock back in," she said. "It all comes back to making us feel good as well as the farmers."
Any farmers in need of assistance can contact Graeme Allen on 0477 488 434.
