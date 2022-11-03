Major Echuca road reopens as flood crisis subsides

ALL LANES have reopened on a major road have reopened in a sign of falling risks in flood-ravaged Echuca.
Crews spent last night clearing Ogilvie Avenue before VicRoads assessed it for safety.
Authorities closed it weeks ago as Echuca braced for major flooding along the Campaspe and Murray rivers.
The closure has impacted traffic through Echuca but the flood threat has only now subsided enough that authorities feel confident reopening all lanes.
Cars can now drive east to west again with all four lanes of the Northern Highway open, according to VicRoads' website.
Bendigo's incident control centre last night suggested the road could reopen by Thursday morning but noted the decision was based on current flood risks, implying that it could shut again if flooding returns later this spring.
