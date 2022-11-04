Vets are urging all pet owners to ensure their animals are up to date with tick prevention due to a chronic shortage of anti-toxin serum.
Greencross, which operates veterinary clinics in Kangaroos Flat and White Hills in Bendigo, has sent out an urgent warning of a serious risk to pets with tick anti-toxin serum out of stock nationally.
It says limited supplies are left in hospitals and stocks are unlikely to replenish for another two weeks.
The tick season is well underway with large numbers of paralysis tick cases presenting to vet clinics due to the wet and warm weather.
The flood conditions have limited the ability of tick anti-toxin serum suppliers to keep up with the demand.
Greencross Vets Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Magdoline Awad said paralysis ticks were extremely serious, and without tick anti-toxin serum supplies many pets could be at life-threatening risk.
"This is a serious situation unfolding and we are very concerned about the risk to pets as tick serum supplies are rapidly diminishing," she said.
"We want pet owners to be aware that ticks can be life-threatening and any pets who are not currently protected by a preventative treatment need to be immediately. This is a very preventable disease.
"There are many tick preventatives available that provide excellent protection for dogs and cats which are easy to administer and may save your pet's life".
Ticks are more prevalent in bushy coastal areas across Queensland, New South Wales and into Victoria.
Greencross has the largest network of specialist and emergency hospitals in Australia and is working to redistribute to best stock its clinics and hospitals.
Dr Awad said if a pet owner believed their pet might have ticks, it should be considered an emergency and veterinary attention would be required immediately.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.