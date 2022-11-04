Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

More central and northern Victorians will be eligible to receive a Japan encephalitis virus vaccine

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
November 4 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

More Victorians are now eligible to be vaccinated against Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV), with further expansions to the eligibility criteria announced on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.