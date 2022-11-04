Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Floods

VICSES, EPA and Hazards Research Australia test floodwater for possible contamination

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICSES volunteer Andrew Plant testing water at Orbost and Marlo. Picture supplied

Local authorities have come together and made it their mission to find out what could be lurking in floodwaters across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.