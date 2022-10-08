UPDATE, Sunday, 8.45am: SES crews are again warning locals not to enter floodwaters after working with other services to save two campers near Newbridge yesterday.
In a social media post, the SES Marong Unit said it was thankful to have support from a number of other units throughout the morning.
"Members responded in force with a compliment of members from both SES Bendigo Unit with their inflatable boat, and SES Castlemaine Unit supporting with more land based swift water rescue operators," the post said.
"The safest option was deemed to be a rescue from the sky.
"With Ambulance Victoria above effecting the rescue, members were positioned to jump into action if something didn't go to plan, the two occupants were lifted to safety.
"VICSES members then assisted Victoria Police in recovering the vehicle, mitigating potential damage to the environment or infrastructure down stream."
The unit reminded people to stay vigilant over the next few days.
"The amount of rain we have had in recent days, in addition to the rain everyone else has had means the rivers, creeks and dams will continue to rise & spill over for some time to come," they said.
"Please don't drive into floodwater. It takes as little as 15cms of water for a small car to float; and as little as 30cms of water for a sedan."
UPDATE, 10am: A police spokesperson has confirmed they and SES were called to a campsite in Newbridge after a Landcruiser submerged into water this morning.
The incident occurred on Newbridge-Bridgewater Road just before 9am.
A man and a woman were on top of the vehicle and have been winched to safety.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are on scene rescuing a person from the top of a car stuck in floodwater on Saturday morning.
A witness has said a man is on top of his submerged car at a campsite near Newbridge.
Police, SES and ambulance are all on scene to assist.
It is believed an air ambulance is also there.
More to come.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.