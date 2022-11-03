Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester's resiliency on show as recovery efforts expected to last months

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 4:30pm
Rochester faces months to years of recovery. Pictures by Darren Howe

Three weeks on since water reached record levels in Rochester, the mood remains sombre as the regional town's resiliency is tested.

