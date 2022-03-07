Japanese Encephalitis found in Bendigo

news, local-news, bendigo, virus, COVID, japanese encephalitis

The Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness has confirmed that one of the six new cases of Japanese Encephalitis in Victoria has been found in a piggery in Greater Bendigo. The mosquito-borne virus is predominantly prevalent in pigs and horses, however can cause serious illness in humans. The disease first raised alarms last week, when a Queensland woman was hospitalised in the country's first human case of the virus in 24 years. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the disease on Sunday February 28, after evidence was found in pigs in Echuca. More news: Bendigo family battling border closure share news we've all been waiting for The six cases have been located in the shires of Loddon, Campaspe, Wangaratta, Gannawarra, Greater Shepparton and Greater Bendigo. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Graeme Cooke is urging anyone who owns pigs or horses to take steps to reduce exposure to mosquitoes. "We encourage pig farmers and horse owners to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds near their animals, such as stagnant water, to reduce the chances of them being bitten". The Chief Health Officer has issued advice on how people can protect themselves from mosquito bites, including wearing long, loose fitting clothes outdoors, using effective mosquito repellents containing picaridin or DEET on all exposed skin and trying to limit outdoor activity if lots of mosquitoes are around. The disease is not transmitted from person to person and cannot be caught by eating pork or pig products. Agriculture Victoria is working closely with the Department of Health to understand the implications, and to communicate to farmers how they can reduce the risk to farm workers. The Department of Health has issued public health advice available at health.vic.gov.au/infectious-diseases/japanese-encephalitis-virus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/382dd791-8137-4d47-8dcd-d313878df392.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg