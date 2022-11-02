With many central Victorians struggling through floods and cost of living pressures, a Bendigo charity is ready to lend a helping hand.
People are being asked to give generously to Bendigo Foodshare's community food drive and help provide food relief to those doing it tough.
The drive will run throughout all Bendigo supermarkets (Coles, Woolworths, IGA and Aldi) and across many local businesses and organisations for a month-long effort to support people across the state.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said on top of the devastating flooding across the region, for thousands in the community it has been a tough year.
"This year we have seen rising food costs, increased fuel prices, skyrocketing house and rental prices, bill shock, all with no relief in sight, which means now more than ever we need donations to support our local community," she said.
"Our June food drive yielded 5000kg of donated food and we would love to see this record smashed for this drive to help the large number of people in need of urgent help.
"We know so many people in our community want to help, and our food drive is a really easy and positive way for people to do just that.
"We're asking people to donate non-perishable food into the yellow bins, or donate online so together we can help ease the stress of families now and through this Christmas."
Kennington Woolworths store manager Paul Becket-Thorpe said staff were keen to continue supporting the organisation yet again.
"This partnership has been building for a long time and we're happy to try and do out bit," he said.
"The public is more than happy to chip in. Even if it's purchasing one more item and leaving it in one of the yellow bins, it's as easy as that."
Bendigo Foodshare supports 71 organisations across central Victoria, with 21 of those affected by the floods.
Ms Murphy said while the charity had provided immediate support in the flood response, Bendigo Foodshare's focus is on the long term recovery.
"We know the effects will be long lasting for many, so we want our community to know we're here for the long haul," she said.
"We have been truly shocked to see the devastation these floods are causing across our region and I am so proud of the small part we've already been able to play in supporting our local communities."
The community is also encouraged to hold their own food drive at work, home, school or part of a community group.
More information and resources can be found at bendigofoodshare.org.au/fooddrive
Donations (both fresh and pantry items) can be dropped off to Bendigo Foodshare's warehouse at 2/43 Havilah Road, Long Gully between 9am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.
Financial donations can be made via Bendigo Foodshare's website at bendigofoodshare.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
