The state government has committed to reducing the cost of travelling on the regional rail network if it is re-elected at this month's election.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced today the cost of a daily ticket on the regional network will be capped at $9.20 for a full fare or $4.60 for a concession, which is in line with metropolitan daily fares.
Currently, V/Line fares are calculated on distance travelled. It costs commuters up to $68.80 to travel from Bendigo to Melbourne.
The announcement is part of a $1 billion commitment.
"Cheaper fares, comfortable trains and more frequent services - that's what matters to commuters across regional Victoria, and that's what Labor will deliver," Mr Andrews said.
"Only Labor will provide cheaper, better rail services for regional families - because only Labor will do what matters."
Mr Andrews said current regional rail prices are too expensive for families in regional Victoria to visit family and friends, or access vital health and education services.
The state government has also committed to order 23 VLocity trains, to be manufactured in Dandenong.
According to the state government, the trains feature "comfortable seats for long-haul journeys, room for six bicycles, luggage racks and overhead luggage storage, a toilet, drinking fountain and six wheelchair spaces".
Each train car seats 222 passengers and features mobile phone signal-boosting technology.
The commitment also includes additional Saturday and Sunday night services on the Bendigo line, five return Saturday and Sunday services on the Shepparton's, Warrnambool and Ararat lines, and three return Saturday and Sunday services on the Echuca line.
An extra weekday service between Castlemaine and Bendigo has also been promised.
MORE NEWS:
Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said the announcement is a "good deal" for regional commuters.
"This package is all about making it easier for regional Victorians to leave the car at home and get where they need to go on our regional rail network," she said.
"It's a good deal for regional Victorians who will pay the same as Melbourne passengers to get them where they need to go."
Last month, the state opposition announced a plan to halve fares on regional train lines and make V/Line replacement bus services free for at least four years.
Liberal leader Matthew Guy said under their plan, a daily peak hour return trip from Bendigo to Melbourne would cost $34.40.
The opposition committed $1.3 billion which would also see a $2 flat fare apply to travel on non-V/Line regional city and town services and the metropolitan train, tram and bus network.
The Liberal party has been contacted for comment.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.