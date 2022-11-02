Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election
Breaking

State government to slash V/Line fares if re-elected

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:04am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Noni Hyett

The state government has committed to reducing the cost of travelling on the regional rail network if it is re-elected at this month's election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.