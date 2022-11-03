Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Labor backs Bendigo Pride Festival with $50,000 pledge

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pride festival organisers John Richards and Chris Butler with local MP Maree Edwards

Bendigo queer arts festival organisers John Richards and Chris Butler were on hand to welcome an election commitment of $50,000 by the member for Bendigo West, Maree Edwards, on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.