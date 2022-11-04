Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Michael Hogan returns to take on top job at St John of God Bendigo

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hogan is back at St John Of God Bendigo, ready to make positive change. Picture by Darren Howe

After 10 years, a familiar face is back in the top job at one of Bendigo's hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.