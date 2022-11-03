Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Operation Furlong results show drivers in the Greater Bendigo area still take risks

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said people are still taking unnecessary risks. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Police have expressed their frustration at results from Operation Furlong, which ran over the Melbourne Cup long weekend, with a large number of motorists caught for a range of driving offences across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.