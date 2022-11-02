THE State Emergency Service has confirmed October as the busiest month in history for the Victorian organisation.
SES volunteers responded to a staggering 13,705 requests for help during the state's unprecedented, and ongoing, flood crisis. The figure represents a 28 per cent increase on the previous record of 10,740 requests, set in June 2021.
VICSES Chief Officer, Operations, Tim Wiebusch said he's incredibly proud of the resilience and dedication of the 5000 SES volunteers across Victoria.
"Victorians are incredibly grateful for the effort and commitment of both local and deployed SES volunteers during this record-breaking month. The role of their employers and families who enable our volunteers to respond to emergencies is also invaluable."
Mr Wiebusch said volunteers have been tirelessly working to provide emergency assistance during October's significant weather, which has included extensive flooding rains, storms, and destructive winds.
"It's been an incredibly busy month for our VICSES volunteers responding to multiple severe weather events and I'm really proud of the work our VICSES volunteers have undertaken and continue to do to assist so many community members with great support from our partner agencies."
Bendigo SES crews responded to 482 requests for assistance during October, while Echuca had 650 requests, Rochester 462 and Kerang 2323.
The busiest volunteer units during October were Shepparton and Tatura, with more than 1,600 calls for help.
It follows two of the three busiest years on record for VICSES with 2020-21 the busiest financial year in the organisation's history which included the response to the June 2021 storm.
Rochester Unit Controller, Tim Williams, says in his years living in the region, he has never encountered anything like the events of October. Tim and his team kept working to ensure the safety of others while knowing that his own property was at risk.
"Rochester has never experienced flooding like this, where there was not one dry street. Even our unit flooded, on the night of Friday, October 7," he said.
"My home was flooded, as were several colleagues, and many of the Country Fire Authority volunteers we were working with.
"We just moved forward with the work and tried not to think about what was happening at home. We were evacuating people, so that's where our attention needed to be.
"The spirit of the community has been extraordinary; volunteering their time and resources, and making things happen."
Mr Wiebusch said the record-breaking month is a timely reminder for Victorians to download the VicEmergency app for warning and advice messaging and check the VicTraffic mobile app or website before travelling for updates on road closures, hazards and to consider alternative journeys.
