High Emocean 'raises the bar' after Bendigo Cup win

ULTRA-BRAVE in finishing third behind the winner Gold Trip and an excellent pointer to the future.
That was the wash-up from the 2022 Group 1 Melbourne Cup performance of High Emocean.
It was also a wonderful endorsement for the Bendigo Jockey Club and its flagship race, the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m).
On the quick back up from her narrow and nail-biting win in last week's Bendigo Cup, the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained mare produced a likely career-best performance in charging home to snatch third in the race that stops a nation at Flemington on Tuesday at odds of $41.
While all honours went to the winner Gold Trip, also trained by Maher and Eustace, the young training tandem would have been equally chuffed with the effort of High Emocean.
As was her jockey Teo Nugent, who was riding in the great race for only the second time and bettered last year's fourth-place effort aboard the Maher and Eustace-trained Floating Artist.
"The more we raise the bar, the more she keeps delivering," Nugent told broadcaster Racing.com
"We jumped, had a beautiful run in behind the stablemate and winner Gold Trip.
"Through the middle stages, I was kidding to myself with the position we had.
"He (Gold Trip) towed me everywhere we need to go. At the top of the straight, he put two lengths on me very quickly and she had to work through her gears.
"The more I got stuck into her, the more she delivered.
"For a horse like her to give me one of my first city winners in town and then to run third in the Melbourne Cup, is pretty much the ultimate dream."
High Emocean was only the third Bendigo Cup winner in the last 29 years to go on and contest the Melbourne Cup.
She was easily the best performed of the trio.
The Gai Waterhouse-trained The Offer finished eighth in the 2015 Cup, won by Prince of Penzance, while Frontier Boy, trained by Cups King Bart Cummings, came home in fifth in the 1993 race won by the Irish raider Vintage Crop.
If this year's Bendigo Cup proves to be as accurate a form reference as it appeared on Tuesday, it may well be worth keeping an eye on a few others who finished close behind High Emocean last week.
They include the Julius Sandhu-trained Port Philip, who was only narrowly beaten into second place, and the locally-trained Wertheimer, who was fourth.
Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright has the $300,000 Listed Pakenham Cup (2500m) in mind for Wertheimer in early December.
Up in class on Bendigo Cup day, the five-year-old gelding finished a gallant fourth, beaten by less than two lengths.
Meanwhile, Swan Hill jockey Harry Coffey, who partnered High Emocean to her Cup win at Bendigo, had to settle for 14th in the Melbourne Cup on Grand Promenade.
