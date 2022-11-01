At the age of 98, Diana Collier is still actively involved in advocating for social justice and First Nations reconcilliation.
A founding member of Bendigo Reconciliation and a member of the Bendigo NAIDOC committee, Ms Collier was recognised with the Healthy and Active Living Award at this year's Victorian Senior of the Year Awards.
She said she was "absolutely staggered" to receive the nomination.
Raised in Tasmania, Ms Collier said it was her father who first got her interested in social justice and first educated her about Aboriginal people.
"My dad had some knowledge, but most of us didn't know a thing. We didn't learn a thing in school," she said.
She took on the task of educating herself about First Nations people and history.
"A lot of people were as horrifyingly shocked as I was, at hearing the Aboriginal situation," she said.
The shock motivated her to do something about it, banding together with long time friends Anne Conway and Aunty Lyn Warren in Bendigo.
Ms Conway, in her nomination of Ms Collier, said "whilst Diana is a non-Indigenous person, Diana has been able to educate many other people as to the true history of Australia as regards the treatment of Aboriginal people since settlement and the resultant white privilege which so many unknowingly experience to their advantage."
Ms Collier said one of her highlights was joining the Australians for Native Title and Reconciliation group and attending a convention in 1997. She said she was able to bring a lot of knowledge back to Bendigo.
As well as being a First Nations ally, Ms Collier is a life member of Bendigo U3A and part of the Bendigo Field Naturalists Club.
In 2007, Ms Collier welcomed the first Karen refugees to Bendigo and volunteered her time to teach English classes and provide daily support.
In her late 90s, she said she is still intrigued about the way the world works, and is constantly learning new skills.
"Life is extremely interesting," she said. "I've never got married and had any children and I suppose because I haven't I've put my interests into other things."
