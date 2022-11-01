Bendigo Advertiser
First Nations ally Diana Collier wins Healthy and Active Living Award at state government ceremony

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:56am
Diana Collier received the Healthy and Active Living Award at this years Victorian Senior of the Year Awards. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

At the age of 98, Diana Collier is still actively involved in advocating for social justice and First Nations reconcilliation.

