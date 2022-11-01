Theatre company returns to the stage for the first time since COVID hit

Cast of the Castlemaine Theatre Company's new stage have been itching to perform since winning their roles in 2020.
The new work Peter Panto: OR One Flew Over the Second Star on the Right, is the company's first full-stage production since coronavirus arrived in 2020.
That year saw a successful casting of the show before the virus took hold of the country.
Read more:
Taking over the Phee Broadway Theatre from November 4 to 20, director Kate Stones said the production is a mash-up of Peter Pan and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's nest.
"I was struck by the similarities," Stones said. "McMurphy is such a Peter Pan character - he's arrogant, a born leader, definitely averse to being a sensible grown up, and he ends up with his own band of lost boys in the ward, whom he takes on various crazy adventures".
"Pantomime means permission to be naughty - it's anti-authoritarian, low-brow, guerilla entertainment.It takes traditionally enshrined stories and mixes them up, there's gender fluidity built in, and lots of yelling from the audience.
"Families will love it, but I hope everyone comes along to enjoy the fun, you don't need to bring kids.
In classic pantomime tradition it features plenty of audience participation and a lot of silliness with Nurse Ratched a cross-dressing Dame looking for love, the Lost Boys aspiring to be a Boy Band, Tiger Lily is a martial arts expert and skipper of the Castemaine Magpies footy team and Nana is a Freudian analyst.
Leah Fristic who plays Pirate Cecco said Peter Panto the ideal way to return to the stage.
"After all the challenges faced by the Performing Arts industries and their audiences over the last few years, Peter Panto feels like the perfect show to bring the community back into their theatre seats, to laugh out loud and sing-along," she said.
"Fabulous all-ages cast to work alongside, inclusive, warm, energized and ready to perform."
The productions vocal arrangements were created by cast member Orvokki Britton who plays Lost Boy Nibs while fun dance routines was put together by cast member Paula Russell who plays Pirate Starkley.
"I absolutely adore turning up to rehearsal, the cast and crew of this production are a group full of fun and many laughs," Britton said. "I always come in feeling excited, and leave feeling fresh and full of life. I am simply bursting to get this show on the stage."
Peter Panto is on at the Phee Broadway Theatre from November 4 to 20. Visit www.castlemainetheatrecompany.com for tickets or more information.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.