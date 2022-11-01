Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Theatre company returns to the stage for the first time since COVID hit

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
November 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cast of Castlemaine Theatre Company's Peter Panto. Picture by Stephen Mitchell

Cast of the Castlemaine Theatre Company's new stage have been itching to perform since winning their roles in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.