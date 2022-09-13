The chief executive of a central Victorian hospital has sounded the alarm on potential issues surrounding future funding for the education of the state's nurses and midwives.
Maryborough District Health chief executive Nickola Allan has called for a more comprehensive overview of just how the state government is going to assist with the impending "influx" of future healthcare workers after it announced its plan for providing free tertiary education.
The state government's $270 million funding boost will ensure thousands of nurses and midwives to train from 2023 for free.
And while this will bring more workers into the industry, Ms Allan says there's more to it than that.
"There is no doubt the funding is urgently needed... (but) there will be significant spike in demand, and I understand why some are asking important questions," she said.
"People are asking 'where will these students live while they train, given housing and affordability issues? Where will they do their clinical placements?'
"Will the students be attracted by the intrinsic work of healthcare beyond the free training incentive?"
Like the rest of the state the Loddon-Campaspe region has also seen GP shortages, mental health and aged care demand at "crisis levels" and more.
It's also the biggest employing industry in the region which, Ms Allan says, means the future may not be any better unless a more comprehensive approach is adopted.
"Healthcare and community services ... is predicted to need a further 12,800 workers by 2025," she said.
"That means, in the next three years, we need to attract 1.5 times the current population of Maryborough in new workers to service our communities."
Maryborough District Health has been answering this dilemma since February.
The hospital has begun its $4 million upgrade to its 20-bed student facilities in order to double the amount of accommodation it can provide.
"We know about a quarter of students drop out of health-related tertiary courses due to high associated costs," Ms Allan said.
"The benefits will go far beyond our health service, staff and patients."
It's these ideas Huntly enrolled nursing student Shardae Martini says could be the key to bringing more students to the region.
Ms Martini is a single mum of two who put off her career change because of the financial and mental strain travelling for placement could have on her and her family.
"It was stressful thinking about it," she said.
"Thankfully MDHS had student accommodation close to the hospital that I was able to stay in while I completed my placement earlier this year.
"At the time they were older facilities, but it was really a game changer for a lot of people."
Despite the outcome of November's election, Ms Allan's fears remain, as the opposition pledged to match the Labor government's funding in August.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
