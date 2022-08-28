More than 10,000 new nurses and midwives will have their university degrees paid off in full to boost staffing across the state's health system.
In a press conference on Sunday morning, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews pledged $270 million to recruit more than 17,000 nurses and midwives over the next few years.
Advertisement
Under the five-year program, all new domestic students enrolling in a professional-entry nursing and midwifery course in 2023 and 2024 will receive a scholarship of up to $16,500 to cover course costs.
Students would receive $9000 while they studied and the remaining $7500 if they work in Victorian public health services for two years.
Mr Andrews hoped the funding would encourage school-aged students to "think hard" about a career in health.
"If you're in Year 12 and you've been thinking about studying nursing or midwifery - go for it. We've got your HECS fees covered," he said.
"Every health system in the country is under enormous pressure due to the pandemic and the best thing we can do to support our hardworking staff is give them more support on the ground."
More midwives would also join the workforce through a program which would provide scholarships to cover course costs and salary support for 150 existing nurses to continue working while they complete their specialist studies in midwifery.
The initiative, together with the $12 billion Pandemic Repair Plan brings the number of nurses and midwives being supported to more than 20,000, including funding 13,000 nursing and midwifery positions and scholarships, and funding the upskilling of 8500 nurses.
OTHER STORIES:
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) has praised the state government for its support to encourage next generation healthcare workers in joining the industry.
Victorian branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said the funding would be vital in keeping the workforce strong into the future.
'"Next year's students will be tomorrow's emergency and critical care nurses, maternal and child health nurses, school nurses, aged care nurses, theatre nurses, mental health nurses, acute and community nurses and midwives," she said.
"This plan clears up the mixed messaging our students hear when they choose to study nursing and midwifery because our health system needs them and then have to cop the extraordinary personal financial cost of studying."
Ms Fitzpatrick said it will also be easier for existing workers who need a refresher, and those who have allowed their registration to lapse, to access education and answer the call to return to the professions.
She said the ANMF is particularly excited about having the nation's "only statewide plan to support the employment and growth of nurse practitioners".
Advertisement
The state government said the package recognised the cost of study is a financial burden for prospective and existing nurses and helps our health services maximise the recruitment of new nurses and midwives in key areas of need.
The package also includes:
Shadow health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier said the opposition would match the commitment, flagging the coalition will release its full staffing policy closer to the November state election.
"Daniel Andrews has had eight years to do this and has failed to do anything," she said.
"This government is bereft of ideas and are coming at this late time to make an announcement."
Advertisement
Ms Fitzpatrick said she was concerned with the opposition's pledge to match.
"Nurses and midwives have difficulty trusting the Victorian Opposition because they promised to keep mandated, minimum nurse patient ratios in the lead up to the 2010 state election," she said.
"Within six months they broke that promise by trying to replace thousands of nurses and midwives with cheaper unqualified assistants."
Health has been earmarked by both major parties as a key focus area for the upcoming state election after two-and-a-half pandemic-plagued years.
The opposition has promised to shelve the Andrews government's multibillion dollar Suburban Rail Loop to redirect funding to build and upgrade hospitals in Melbourne and regional Victoria if it wins the November poll.
Advertisement
-With Australian Associated Press
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.